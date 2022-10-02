 
Kate Middleton’s sweet reaction on becoming Princess of Wales wins hearts

Kate Middleton, the former the Duchess of Cambridge, recently became the Princess of Wales after her father-in-law, King Charles III took to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

While Kate has been praised for her calm and caring personality, she has received immense love from the people just like her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana.

Following her recent visit to Wales with her husband Prince William, an old video of Kate has resurfaced on the internet.

In the clip, the Princess was heard giving a romantic explanation after being told that she will make ‘a great Princess of Wales.’

In a clip shared on Twitter, the mother of three can be seen meeting and greeting a crowd at Cardiff Castle during her visit to Wales.

One member of the crowd, shaking the royal’s hand, told her that she will make a great Princess of Wales.

While responding to her fan, Kate adorably looked at William and replied, "That's very kind of you. I'm in good hands."

The heartwarming clip left royal fans in awe.

After receiving their new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate and William visited the country following the end of Royal Family mourning period on September 26.

The royal couple also holds a special connection to Wales, as it is where they lived as newlyweds and first-time parents.

