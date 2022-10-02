Post Malone ‘impressed’ with the cool level of his baby daughter: Deets inside

Post Malone has opened up about being a dad and why he is impressed with the cool level of his baby.



In a chat with GQ, the Circles singer opened up about his baby whom he welcomed with his fiancé four months ago.

The rapper, 27, said one of the biggest challenges of balancing fatherhood with his career is being on the road.

"It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now," Malone told the outlet. "I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."

He described his daughter as "a legend," saying, although she's "huge" and "super tall," she's still a bit too small for his latest collaboration with Moose Knuckles, which includes children's sizes.

The Grammy-winning artist emphasized that his daughter is dressing to impress, and already has a sense of style.

"She's so swaggy. We got her overalls, Realtree camo everything, some nice hoodies, some zip-ups. She's so cool. She's way cooler than me, but she definitely took a little inspiration from me," he joked.

"She hasn't cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we'll wait and find out," Malone said.

Malone's new collaboration with Moose Knuckles isn't the first time he has ventured into the world of children's clothing.

Earlier this year, he released a brand-new children's clothing collection, PostyCo Kids.