 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Jeffrey Dahmer shades on sale for $150,000: Report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Jeffrey Dahmer shades on sale for $150,000: Report
Jeffrey Dahmer shades on sale for $150,000: Report 

Jeffrey Dahmer's scary prison glasses are now on sale on the internet for just $150K. 

As per TMZ, Taylor James, who owns Cult Collectibles in Vancouver, Canada, sells the serial killer's prison glasses for $150,000.

The mass murderer was sentenced to prison for life for 16 murderers; however, killed by a fellow prisoner a few years later.

Moreover, Cult Collectibles is selling a series of items online related to Jeffrey Dahmer, with stuff including his bible, family photos, and some paperwork.

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has opened to critically-acclaimed reviews and has become the most watched show on the streaming service has also reignited interest in the serial killer to the extent that the merchandise shop has sold another pair of eyeglasses belonging to Jeffrey in a secret sale to a notable buyer.

More From Entertainment:

Director James Gunn, 56, gets married to Jennifer Holland, 35

Director James Gunn, 56, gets married to Jennifer Holland, 35

Important update shared on King Charles and Camilla's Clarence House social media accounts

Important update shared on King Charles and Camilla's Clarence House social media accounts

King Charles won't attend key international event close to his heart: Here's why

King Charles won't attend key international event close to his heart: Here's why
Kanye West sparks reactions with his look during Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West sparks reactions with his look during Paris Fashion Week
Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck to check renovation of her swanky $28M Bel-Air pad

Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck to check renovation of her swanky $28M Bel-Air pad

Nicola Peltz exudes glamour as she steps out hand-in-hand with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz exudes glamour as she steps out hand-in-hand with Brooklyn Beckham

King Charles III 'hiding' something in new Royal Family portrait?

King Charles III 'hiding' something in new Royal Family portrait?
Lucy Fallon talks about her second pregnancy: Deets inside

Lucy Fallon talks about her second pregnancy: Deets inside

Jon Hamm was indicted for fraternity hazing in college, court documents reveal

Jon Hamm was indicted for fraternity hazing in college, court documents reveal
‘Wannabe’ shoot: Mel B refused to compromise on her ‘individual style’

‘Wannabe’ shoot: Mel B refused to compromise on her ‘individual style’
Adrien Brody on Luca Changretta's end in 'Peaky Blinders': 'I really wanted to stay'

Adrien Brody on Luca Changretta's end in 'Peaky Blinders': 'I really wanted to stay'
Post Malone ‘impressed’ with the cool level of his baby daughter: Deets inside

Post Malone ‘impressed’ with the cool level of his baby daughter: Deets inside

Latest

view all