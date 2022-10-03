 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK album ‘BORN PINK’ Spends 2 Weeks in Top 4 Of Billboard 200

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

BLACKPINK album ‘BORN PINK’ Spends 2 Weeks in Top 4 Of Billboard 200
BLACKPINK album ‘BORN PINK’ Spends 2 Weeks in Top 4 Of Billboard 200

BLACKPINK continues to win hearts with hit album BORN PINK, since its release on September 16.

The South Korean septet is making history with their second studio album BORN PINK which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s famous Top 200, among the most popular albums in the United States.

Billboard announced on October 2, 2022, that BORN PINK had remained on No. 4 of the chart for the week ending on October 8, making it the first album by any female K-pop artist in history to spend two weeks in the top five of the Billboard 200.

With this achievement, the band has also become the first female K-pop artist in history to have two albums which spent multiple weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

For the unversed, BLACKPINK released their second album BORN PINK on September 16, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé hints at elevator feud in a tribute shared for sister Solange

Beyoncé hints at elevator feud in a tribute shared for sister Solange

Amber Heard takes luxury trip to Spain despite owing 'heaps' of money to legal team

Amber Heard takes luxury trip to Spain despite owing 'heaps' of money to legal team
Will King Charles take Prince Harry to court over memoir?

Will King Charles take Prince Harry to court over memoir?
King Charles’ new portrait ‘deepens’ Harry, Meghan’s ‘feelings of exile’?

King Charles’ new portrait ‘deepens’ Harry, Meghan’s ‘feelings of exile’?
Harry and Meghan’s docuseries: Why Netflix wants to ‘stall’ it till next year?

Harry and Meghan’s docuseries: Why Netflix wants to ‘stall’ it till next year?
Johnny Depp ‘didn’t want’ Lily Rose Depp’s rapist to go to jail?

Johnny Depp ‘didn’t want’ Lily Rose Depp’s rapist to go to jail?
David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William new portrait

David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William new portrait
Adam Levine wife Behati Prinsloo supports him at concert amid cheating scandal

Adam Levine wife Behati Prinsloo supports him at concert amid cheating scandal

Kim Kardashian pens touching tribute to dad Robert Kardashian on 19th death anniversary

Kim Kardashian pens touching tribute to dad Robert Kardashian on 19th death anniversary

Latest

view all