BLACKPINK album ‘BORN PINK’ Spends 2 Weeks in Top 4 Of Billboard 200

BLACKPINK continues to win hearts with hit album BORN PINK, since its release on September 16.

The South Korean septet is making history with their second studio album BORN PINK which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s famous Top 200, among the most popular albums in the United States.

Billboard announced on October 2, 2022, that BORN PINK had remained on No. 4 of the chart for the week ending on October 8, making it the first album by any female K-pop artist in history to spend two weeks in the top five of the Billboard 200.

With this achievement, the band has also become the first female K-pop artist in history to have two albums which spent multiple weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

