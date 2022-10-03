Adam Levine wife Behati Prinsloo supports him at concert amid cheating scandal

File Footage

Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo showered support on husband at first Maroon 5 concert since he was accused of cheating on her with various women.

The Victoria’s Secret model was spotted backstage at the singer’s show in Las Vegas, which marked his first public appearance since the scandal, according to report by Page Six.

Levin’s performed at MGM Grand Hotel as part of charity gala, The Event, which benefits The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation.

For the unversed, the Maroon 5 front man was accused of cheating on pregnant wife when model Sumner Stroh came forward with allegation that the singer had an affair with her “for about a year.”

The Girls Like You hit-maker denied cheating on Prinsloo, however, he admitted that he “crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

Following Levine’s statement, several other women, including Instagram model Alyson Rose and his former yoga instructor, claimed that the singer sent them inappropriate messages while he was married.



