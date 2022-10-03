WATCH: Video of Fawad Chaudhry hitting sixes goes viral

Cricket is Pakistan's de facto national sport and everybody loves to do wonders with the bat and the ball and politicians are no exception.



In a video going viral on the internet, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry could be seen having fun on the pitch and hitting great shots.

The video shared on Twitter showed Fawad playing cricket at a local cricket ground. He could be seen hitting a six as others cheered for him.

"Good shot Fawad Chaudhry! Had he played for the team today (Sunday) [against England], we would have seen some sixes," the user wrote.

Reacting to the video, some netizens praised his batting while others said that he should play as an opener in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

A day earlier, Pakistan ended the seven-match series after losing the final T20I against England by 67 runs.