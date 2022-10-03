 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp ‘didn’t want’ Lily Rose Depp’s rapist to go to jail?

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Johnny Depp ‘didn’t want’ Lily Rose Depp’s rapist to go to jail?
Johnny Depp ‘didn’t want’ Lily Rose Depp’s rapist to go to jail?

Johnny Depp ended up ‘refusing’ to investigate the 23-year-old man that was accused of statutory rape of a minor.

According to leaked court documents, this allegation involves Depp’s then-15-year-old daughter Lily-Rose Depp who was below the age of consent when getting together with a 23-year-old.

The revelations have been made in a conversation between a Mr Kump and Mr Feedman, in a deposition.

The unsealed document reads, “He was being investigated by the Department of Family Services and the LAPD. I don’t know what the charges were specifically, but she was 15, and the boyfriend, I believe, was 23, and they were living next door to him in one of his condos downtown.”

It also adds, “He met with both the LAPD and the Department of Family Services, and no charges were filed, and I asked him afterwards. I said, well, 'you couldn’t have told them the truth'. And he just smiled.”

Johnny Depps unsealed court documents
Johnny Depp's unsealed court documents
Johnny Depps unsealed court documents
Johnny Depp's unsealed court documents


More From Entertainment:

David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William new portrait

David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William new portrait
Adam Levine wife Behati Prinsloo supports him at concert amid cheating scandal

Adam Levine wife Behati Prinsloo supports him at concert amid cheating scandal

Kim Kardashian pens touching tribute to dad Robert Kardashian on 19th death anniversary

Kim Kardashian pens touching tribute to dad Robert Kardashian on 19th death anniversary
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis reaction to Kate Middleton, Prince William old photos revealed

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis reaction to Kate Middleton, Prince William old photos revealed
Kate Middleton discloses her close bond with Prince William

Kate Middleton discloses her close bond with Prince William
King Charles likely to strip royal titles of Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

King Charles likely to strip royal titles of Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Prince Harry snubbed Prince William’s offer to heal rift

Prince Harry snubbed Prince William’s offer to heal rift
From ‘Smile’ to ‘Bullet Train’, top 10 movies of the week

From ‘Smile’ to ‘Bullet Train’, top 10 movies of the week
Country singer Hardy updates fans on road accident

Country singer Hardy updates fans on road accident

King Charles to host South African President in first state visit of reign

King Charles to host South African President in first state visit of reign
James Gunn, Jennifer Holland tie the knot

James Gunn, Jennifer Holland tie the knot

House of the Dragon actress Olivia Cooke opens up about her mental health

House of the Dragon actress Olivia Cooke opens up about her mental health

Latest

view all