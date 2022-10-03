Netflix's upcoming film ‘The School for Good and Evil’: Charlize Theron shares 'Exclusive Clip'

Netflix's upcoming movie The School for Good and Evil's geared to take two best friends on a magical adventure to a magic school.

The movie star Charlize Theron took to her Instagram on October 2 to share an exclusive video clip from the upcoming fantasy film that follows the story of two best friends at a magic school.

The actor shared the video with a caption that read: "Excited to share this exclusive clip of @theschoolforgoodandevilmovie, coming October 19 to Netflix. #TUDUM ".

The video clip gives an insight into the magic school where a good and an evil witch can be seen deciding the destiny of the enrolled candidates.

The movie is based on a best-selling novel series by Soman Chainani and directed by Paul Feig.

The story is based on two best friends Agatha and Sophie, who are enrolled in a magic school where the heroes and villains of every fairy tale are trained.

Sophie is confident to be a part of the School of Good, while Agatha is a perfect fit for the School of Evil. However, when the girls get enrolled in the school their roles are reversed and both friends then get to learn about who they truly are.

Netflix first dropped an interesting trailer of The School for Good and Evil on September 13, the film is going to be released on October 19, 2022.