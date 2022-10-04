Kate Middleton ‘repeated’ Meghan Markle’s dress from 2012? Details

 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton reportedly repeated a dress worn by Meghan Markle all the way back in 2012 as she attended a royal event in 2017, just days before Meghan’s engagement to Prince Harry was announced.

According to a Business Insider report, Kate stepped out in November 2017 wearing a stunning lacy Diane von Furstenberg dress to a charity gala. The then-Duchess of Cambridge’s dress was a floor-length number and stole headlines at the time.

However, in a special turn of events, it emerged that Meghan, who at the time was just becoming known thanks to her relationship with Prince Harry, had rocked the exact same DVF design five years earlier in 2012, when she was just a newbie in the entertainment world.

While Kate notably chose to keep her version of the dress more sober and traditional, Meghan, who was not a part of the royal family when she wore the DVF dress, wore a shorter version of the same outfit.

Meghan has, of course, since married Prince Harry and also stepped down as a senior royal with her husband.

Both Meghan and Harry, with their two kids Archie and Lilibet, now reside in Montecito, California.

