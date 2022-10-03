Hailey Bieber wows in black leather jacket as she shows off street style in LA

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber looked absolutely stunning as she effortlessly nailed street style in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

The supermodel and entrepreneur, 25, was papped rocking an oversized black leather bomber jacket with drawstring sweatpants.

Mrs. Bieber looked classy as she walked down the streets with a pair of narrow, black Oliver Peoples sunglasses from the brand's collaboration with Fai Khadra.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Hailey's dressed-down look coordinated nicely with her glossy black manicure and she punctuated the look with black sneakers.

Her luscious brunette hair was parted down the center with the front strands tucked behind her ears.

Also on Sunday, Bieber appeared on Instagram to engage her 48.4 million followers with a carousel of images from the day before.

She was glamorous in a coral-colored halter dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.



