Monday Oct 03 2022
Paris Jackson shows off unique sense of style in bold floral crochet dress: Photos

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Paris Jackson cut a glamourous figure on Monday, as she attended the Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week.

The model, 24, looked stunning in a crocheted floral dress with brown boots, which gave her look a rock star edge.

Her colourful dress was decked out in embroidered flowers and boasted many cutouts to give a glimpse at her lilac bodysuit underneath.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson completed her look with dramatic winged green and red eyeshadow to make her eyes pop.

She appeared in high spirits as she larked around at the fashion show and stuck out her tongue at the cameras.

The beauty, who is also a singer-songwriter, has been spotted at a host of shows in the French capital this week.

And it comes after last month, Paris revealed she is living her best life as she detailed her healthy new lifestyle in a lengthy new profile.

The songstress revealed she has started going to therapy and has quit smoking half a pack of cigarettes a day.

