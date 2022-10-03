 
entertainment
Charles, Camilla make 1st joint public engagement since mourning period ended

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla made their first joint public engagement since the period of royal mourning for Queen Elizabeth II ended.

Locals in Dumferline in Fife on Monday welcomed Britain’s new monarch and his wife open-heartedly while a pipe band and schoolchildren will also be present on the occasion of the royals’ arrival.

According to The Independent, Charles and Camilla make a royal appearance at the official meeting which will be held at the City Chambers.

The new monarch will deliver a short speech to mark the conferral of city status on Dumferline, which was acquired during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The couple is also slated to visit Dumferline Abbey to meet with representatives from Historic Scotland.

Charles and Camilla will get themselves familiar with the history of the local area on the occasion of the 950th anniversary of the site.

