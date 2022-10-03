Farah Khan calls Gauri Khan 'a middle-class Punjabi girl to date'

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan got married back in 1991

Actor/choreographer Farah Khan says Gauri Khan till date has remained a middle-class Punjabi girl, the actor featured in Khan’s design show Dream Homes.



Farah and Gauri have been close friends for a very long time. They first met on the Goa beach. Farah recalling her first meeting with her said: “We bonded literally in the ocean. From then it felt like I had met some very old college friends or school friends because we all got along like a house on fire. So I know her from 1990, which is 32 years.”



She further revealed the best thing about Khan: “The best thing about Gauri is that she hasn’t changed at all, and that’s a very good, a very rare trait that you find in Bollywood with success and the money and people fawning over you. She has remained a middle-class Punjabi girl to date. I think that for me, is the best part about her.”

Farah also praises Gauri as a mother: “She runs a great house. Her children are beautiful. She handles everything. I have seen her with her parents, her mother, her family. She is very family-oriented and she is a yaaron ka yaar. If she is your friend, then she is your friend for life.”

Gauri Khan married Shah Rukh Khan in 1991, reported PinkVilla.