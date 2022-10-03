Kim Kardashian releases first two episodes of her new podcast series on Spotify

American TV star Kim Kardashian has released the first two episodes of her true crime podcast series on Spotify Monday.

The 41-year-old reality star’s original podcast, titled Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith, focuses on criminal justice reform and is available to listen to worldwide.

Kardashian narrates the series alongside true crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi who is a leading expert on prison reform.

Together, the women tell the story of Keith, a man from Ohio who was convicted for triple homicide and has been working to prove he was wrongly accused for nearly 30 years.

The mother-of-four, in the first episode of her new series, says in an interview with Keith: “I’m really hopeful for this podcast, just to get your story out there, because I think it’s so important for people to understand that… our system is so f***ed up.”



Kim Kardashian and Spotify partnered with two justice organisations for the podcast, including Colour of Change, the biggest online racial justice organisation in the US, and Calling All Crows, which encourages music fans to support movements for justice and equality.