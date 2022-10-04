 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
Intention, timing of Meghan and Harry's new pictures questioned

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Two new images of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been released by the couple's friend Misan Harriman.

The pictures were taken just before they appeared on stage in Manchester at the One Young World summit.

The event was organized three days before the Queen’s death.

Pro-monarchy royal expert Richard Eden questioned the timing of the release of the couple's pictures.

He said Meghan and Harry's pictures were released soon after the Buckingham Palace released a photograph of King Charles, Camilla Queen Consort, Prince William and Kate Middleton, also called 'Fab Four'.

The journalist seemed to suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tried to overshadow the picture released by the Buckingham Palace.



