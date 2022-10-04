Centre approaches SC against Shahbaz Gill's bail

Chief of Staff of former prime minister Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill, leaves a district court after the hearing in Islamabad, on August 22, 2022. — Online

Govt requests SC to cancel bail granted to Shahbaz Gill.

States impugned order is "perverse, arbitrary and capricious".

Says IHC order warrants strict indulgence of apex court.

The federal government has challenged the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) decision to release senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on bail in the Supreme Court.

Gill has been facing sedition charges for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show, but managed to secure bail by the IHC on September 15.

Ghulam Murtaza Chandio, on behalf of the state, filed a petition in the apex court under Article 185(3) of the constitution on Monday, requesting that the bail granted to Gill may graciously be cancelled in the interest of justice.



The petitioner submitted that the impugned order passed by the learned single judge in Chamber is "perverse, arbitrary and capricious" under the facts and circumstances of the case, hence warranting strict indulgence of the apex court.

The petition further stated that the learned single judge in the Chamber of the IHC, fell in error while extending extraordinary relief in favour of the accused. It was further contended that the learned single judge has not appraised the material on the record in its true perspective and allowed bail because of injury on Gill’s arm.

It was further contended that the respondent Shahbaz Gill was duly nominated in the FIR with specific roles and charges of sedition and mutiny against the Pakistan Army adding that the bail granting order was not in consonance with the law laid down on the subject.