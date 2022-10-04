 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk embroiled in a social media spat

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Elon Musk embroiled in a social media spat
Elon Musk embroiled in a social media spat

Kyiv, Ukraine: US billionaire Elon Musk was embroiled in a social media spat with Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday over his ideas on ending Russia´s invasion.

Musk sparked the controversy on Twitter by proposing a peace deal involving re-running under UN supervision annexation referendums in Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions, acknowledging Russian sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula and giving Ukraine a neutral status.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder created a poll to let his more than 107 million followers vote on the idea.

Zelensky responded with a Twitter poll of his own, asking: "Which @elonmusk do you like more?" with the options "One who supports Ukraine" and "One who supports Russia".

Kyiv´s ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk replied bluntly: "My very diplomatic response (to Musk) is to get lost."

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak suggested a "better peace plan" under which Ukraine took back its territories including Crimea, Russia was demilitarised and denuclearised and "war criminals" faced an international tribunal.

Musk later said Moscow could announce a full mobilisation, leading to a "full war" where "death on both sides will be devastating" given Russia´s far larger population.

"Victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace," he wrote on Twitter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Ukraine to cease hostilities and negotiate after ordering a partial mobilisation to bolster his forces and threatening to use nuclear weapons.

Zelensky has said he will never negotiate with Russia as long as Putin remained its leader. (Web Desk/AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Cara Delevingne echoing mother’s substance abuse, says insider

Cara Delevingne echoing mother’s substance abuse, says insider
King Charles breaks silence on pengate, pokes fun at viral video

King Charles breaks silence on pengate, pokes fun at viral video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle secretary 'warned' Charles over staff problems

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle secretary 'warned' Charles over staff problems
King Charles hand tucked inside pocket for THIS embarrassing reason

King Charles hand tucked inside pocket for THIS embarrassing reason
Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin introduce baby no 7 in adorable family photo

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin introduce baby no 7 in adorable family photo
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Huerta Tenoch spills details about his role as Namor

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Huerta Tenoch spills details about his role as Namor

Palace issues statement on first state visit King Charles' will host during his reign

Palace issues statement on first state visit King Charles' will host during his reign

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, starts foreign visit

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, starts foreign visit

Hailey Bieber irked wants to attack paparazzi cars with a baseball bat

Hailey Bieber irked wants to attack paparazzi cars with a baseball bat
Intention, timing of Meghan and Harry's new pictures questioned

Intention, timing of Meghan and Harry's new pictures questioned

Bella Hadid's spray on dress: Paris fashion week highlights

Bella Hadid's spray on dress: Paris fashion week highlights
Ian McKellen hopes to bring some laughs with pantomime 'Mother Goose'

Ian McKellen hopes to bring some laughs with pantomime 'Mother Goose'

Latest

view all