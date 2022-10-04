 
entertainment
Ben Affleck seemingly breaks promise he made to Jennifer Lopez after wedding

Ben Affleck was captured puffing cigarette as he made his way to office in Santa Monica after promising Jennifer Lopez that he would give up his nasty habit.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the Good Will Hunting actor could be seen smoking as he looked dapper in a gray sweater paired with white pants.

The star completed his look with a pair of stylish shades while sporting Nike sneakers and held onto a soda can.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
This comes after an insider told Radar Online that the Marry Me actor “absolutely hates” Affleck’s smoking and has been desperately trying to make him quit it ever since their wedding.

"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the source spilled to the outlet. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."


