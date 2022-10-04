 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal family ‘going out of their way’ to make Meghan Markle feel ‘cherished’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Royal family ‘going out of their way’ to make Meghan Markle feel ‘cherished’
Royal family ‘going out of their way’ to make Meghan Markle feel ‘cherished’

The royal family has been reportedly going out of their way to make Meghan Markle feel ‘cherished’ and included, a design icon has said.

According to Changing Rooms star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reunion with the royal family depends on the time the couple is going to spend in the UK.

He however noted that “by the sounds of it they're going to be pretty US-based for the near future.”

"That's obviously where Meghan feels a lot safer and it reflects her and her personality a lot more than being over here.

"It's complicated over here. We're rather weird. On one hand, we are very supportive and on the other we expect royalty to be good value and work hard for us,” Laurence told Daily Star.

He added: "I think it's difficult for someone like her to get the balance right, but the big thing we can all see happening is that the rest of the Royal Family are going out of their way to make her feel like she does feel part of what's going on and feel very cherished.”

"They've made a real point about that and when you look back at all the to-ing and fro-ing it was all conjecture. We don't know at all. 

"We don't know the conversations being had or what was being said. We don't know whether people were making her feel welcome or not.

"But to me, it looks very much as if she's always been welcome," he added.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Charlene garners praises post rare public appearance

Princess Charlene garners praises post rare public appearance
Princess Charlotte and the Queen Mother’ striking resemblance leave royal fans in shock

Princess Charlotte and the Queen Mother’ striking resemblance leave royal fans in shock

Zayn Malik having hard time to ‘digest’ Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance: Source

Zayn Malik having hard time to ‘digest’ Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance: Source
Kristen Stewart stars at Chanel show

Kristen Stewart stars at Chanel show
Queen Margrethe doesn’t give back royal tiles to grandchildren despite feeling ‘sorry’

Queen Margrethe doesn’t give back royal tiles to grandchildren despite feeling ‘sorry’
Amber Heard reportedly used alias for Spain trip having link with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard reportedly used alias for Spain trip having link with Johnny Depp
Cardi B shares son Wave’s adorable first words, leaves internet in awe

Cardi B shares son Wave’s adorable first words, leaves internet in awe

Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ of Kate Middleton, William’s new photo with King Charles

Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ of Kate Middleton, William’s new photo with King Charles
Elizabeth Olsen recalls having FIRST panic attack at 21

Elizabeth Olsen recalls having FIRST panic attack at 21

Huma Abedin details her new outlook on dating amid Bradley Cooper romance

Huma Abedin details her new outlook on dating amid Bradley Cooper romance

Ben Affleck seemingly breaks promise he made to Jennifer Lopez after wedding

Ben Affleck seemingly breaks promise he made to Jennifer Lopez after wedding
'Chadwick Boseman left gaping hole on ''Black Panther'' sequel', shares costar Winston Duke

'Chadwick Boseman left gaping hole on ''Black Panther'' sequel', shares costar Winston Duke

Latest

view all