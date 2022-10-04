 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince George, future King, earns money by ‘laying table for dinner’ at home

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

file footage

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, reportedly earns a pocket money for himself by doing odd chores at home, as per a royal expert.

The claim comes from royal expert Katie Nicholl who, in her new book titled The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and The Future of The Crown, has also claimed that the new Princess of Wales even makes tea for her kids herself despite having nannies at home.

According to Nicholl, both Prince William and wife Kate are ‘sticklers for manners’ with their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

She wrote: “I’d imagine they’ll have all the children doing chores like laying the table for dinner in return for pocket money or rewards like screen time.”

Nicholl also shared: “They (Kate and Prince William) try to schedule royal engagements as much as they can around George and Charlotte’s schedules…”

