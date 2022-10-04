 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian thinks Kanye West ‘trying to get attention’ with ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Kim Kardashian thinks Kanye West ‘trying to get attention’ with ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt
Kim Kardashian thinks Kanye West ‘trying to get attention’ with ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt

Kim Kardashian was reportedly not impressed with Kanye West as he donned ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt at recent show.

The rapper staged a surprise fashion show on Monday in Paris as his models walked the ramp wearing the shirt, which featured a photo of Pope John Paul II on the front, and the slogan on the back.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Ye’s former wife is “not surprised by Kanye decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention.”

“She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. Sure, she thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many.”

However, the thing that really hit Kim was the fact that her ex-husband collaborated with Candace Owens, who called Kim a “prostitute” and said that Kris Jenner was “a pimp” in her controversial podcast.

The reality TV star is said to have “lost it” after witnessing the photo as the insider added, “Kanye knows that Candace just got done calling the mother of his children a prostitute and the grandmother of his children a pimp to the world.”

“So she is extremely bothered by the fact that he would do anything with her and she finds it very disrespectful to her and her family,” the insider added. 

More From Entertainment:

Depeche Mode announce new album and world tour

Depeche Mode announce new album and world tour
Meghan Markle shares her experience of visiting Korean spa with mother Doria

Meghan Markle shares her experience of visiting Korean spa with mother Doria
King Charles ‘earmarked’ Frogmore House for Prince William, Kate Middleton

King Charles ‘earmarked’ Frogmore House for Prince William, Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle ropes in 'highly talented' writer to fact-check her podcast

Meghan Markle ropes in 'highly talented' writer to fact-check her podcast
King Charles III paying £700,000 to Prince William in rent

King Charles III paying £700,000 to Prince William in rent
Princess Charlene garners praises post rare public appearance

Princess Charlene garners praises post rare public appearance
Princess Charlotte and the Queen Mother’ striking resemblance leaves royal fans in shock

Princess Charlotte and the Queen Mother’ striking resemblance leaves royal fans in shock

Zayn Malik having hard time to ‘digest’ Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance: Source

Zayn Malik having hard time to ‘digest’ Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance: Source
Paris Fashion Week: Camila Morrone is effortlessly cool in blazer and maxi skirt

Paris Fashion Week: Camila Morrone is effortlessly cool in blazer and maxi skirt

Kristen Stewart stars at Chanel show

Kristen Stewart stars at Chanel show
Queen Margrethe doesn’t give back royal tiles to grandchildren despite feeling ‘sorry’

Queen Margrethe doesn’t give back royal tiles to grandchildren despite feeling ‘sorry’
Amber Heard reportedly used alias for Spain trip having link with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard reportedly used alias for Spain trip having link with Johnny Depp

Latest

view all