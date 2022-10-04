King Charles ‘earmarked’ Frogmore House for Prince William, Kate Middleton

King Charles has reportedly ‘earmarked’ Frogmore House for his elder son Prince William and his family.



According to the Cosmopolitan, the Frogmore House is the same 17th century mansion Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their wedding reception in, however, it is fully different from their home Frogmore Cottage.

Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage both are nearby and also on the Windsor Estate.

The house was built in 1684.

According to The Sun, William and Kate are unlikely to move in Frogmore House, “they might not want it.”

It is to be mentioned here that Prince William and Kate recently moved from their Kensington Palace apartment to the Berkshire estate with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Late Queen Elizabeth used the Windsor Estate as her main residence during her 70 years reign.