Dwayne Johnson flaunts his incredible physique in black waistcoat during 'Black Adam' event

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stunned everyone as he put his toned abs on display while attending the Black Adam fan event at Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City on Monday.

The actor, 50, appeared to be super fit as he displayed his well-toned physique while going shirtless beneath a black waistcoat, which he teamed up with a coordinating pair of trousers.

Accessorising his look with a dazzling gold necklace and silver watch, the Jungle Cruise actor cradled a fan's baby while walking the black carpet and posing for photographers.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The Fast & Furious star was joined by his co-stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, and Quintessa Swindell for a Q&A.

It comes just days after DC Entertainment and Warner Bros released the official poster for the Black Adam Dolby Cinema experience on Thursday.

The Black Adam poster offers a look at the cast with Dwayne above Aldis as Hawkman with the phrase 'Power Born From Rage' above the title.

The new film reunites Johnson with his Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collett-Serra. Warner Bros is releasing the film on October 21.



