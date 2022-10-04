Harry Styles flashes ‘Beto for Texas’ sticker on his guitar during Austin gig

Harry Styles appeared to show support to Democrat Beto O'Rourke for Texas governor during his sold-out concert at Moody Center in Austin.

The Watermelon Sugar singer took to the stage and flashed a ‘Beto for Texas’ sticker on his guitar.

The concert-goers were able to see the close-up of the endorsement sticker on Styles’ guitar on the big screen.

Moments later, it was revealed that O'Rourke was present among the crowd clapping with fans of the rockstar.

O’Rourke was later seen walking around the arena greeting fans.

Meanwhile, the crowd praised the Don’t Worry Darling star for his apparent endorsement of the Texas Democrat, who is running to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November.

Styles, who is known as the music icon across the globe, has been actively involved in politics this year.

The As It Was singer also joined an initiative in September to help people register to vote ahead of November's election.

Styles also endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.