 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles flashes ‘Beto for Texas’ sticker on his guitar during Austin gig

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Harry Styles flashes ‘Beto for Texas’ sticker on his guitar during Austin gig

Harry Styles appeared to show support to Democrat Beto O'Rourke for Texas governor during his sold-out concert at Moody Center in Austin.

The Watermelon Sugar singer took to the stage and flashed a ‘Beto for Texas’ sticker on his guitar.

The concert-goers were able to see the close-up of the endorsement sticker on Styles’ guitar on the big screen.

Moments later, it was revealed that O'Rourke was present among the crowd clapping with fans of the rockstar.

O’Rourke was later seen walking around the arena greeting fans.

Meanwhile, the crowd praised the Don’t Worry Darling star for his apparent endorsement of the Texas Democrat, who is running to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November.

Styles, who is known as the music icon across the globe, has been actively involved in politics this year.

The As It Was singer also joined an initiative in September to help people register to vote ahead of November's election.

Styles also endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

More From Entertainment:

Molly-Mae Hague shares details about her pregnancy journey

Molly-Mae Hague shares details about her pregnancy journey
Depeche Mode announce new album and world tour

Depeche Mode announce new album and world tour
Meghan Markle shares her experience of visiting Korean spa with mother Doria

Meghan Markle shares her experience of visiting Korean spa with mother Doria
Dwayne Johnson flaunts his incredible physique in black waistcoat during 'Black Adam' event

Dwayne Johnson flaunts his incredible physique in black waistcoat during 'Black Adam' event
King Charles ‘earmarked’ Frogmore House for Prince William, Kate Middleton

King Charles ‘earmarked’ Frogmore House for Prince William, Kate Middleton
Kim Kardashian thinks Kanye West ‘trying to get attention’ with ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt

Kim Kardashian thinks Kanye West ‘trying to get attention’ with ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt
Meghan Markle ropes in 'highly talented' writer to fact-check her podcast

Meghan Markle ropes in 'highly talented' writer to fact-check her podcast
King Charles III paying £700,000 to Prince William in rent

King Charles III paying £700,000 to Prince William in rent
Princess Charlene garners praises post rare public appearance

Princess Charlene garners praises post rare public appearance
Princess Charlotte and the Queen Mother’ striking resemblance leaves royal fans in shock

Princess Charlotte and the Queen Mother’ striking resemblance leaves royal fans in shock

Zayn Malik having hard time to ‘digest’ Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance: Source

Zayn Malik having hard time to ‘digest’ Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance: Source
Paris Fashion Week: Camila Morrone is effortlessly cool in blazer and maxi skirt

Paris Fashion Week: Camila Morrone is effortlessly cool in blazer and maxi skirt

Latest

view all