Holly Willoughby celebrates son Chester's 'birthday after 'queuegate' drama

Holly Willoughby gave her fans a glimpse into her son's eighth birthday celebrations on Monday and since then fans, cannot stop gushing.

The presenter, 41, threw Chester an incredible 'wild woodland' themed party, as they rang in his day and moved on from her recent 'queue gate' drama.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a photo of the fun sleepover that included log print cushions, camouflage printed bedding, and indoor lighting.

Alongside the photo, Holly penned: 'Party time… thank you @teepeevibetribe.'

Sharing the This Morning stars photo, Teepee Vibe Tribe added: 'So lovely to be asked back by Holly Willoughby to set up a Birthday sleepover for Chester. Our 'Wild Woodland' Camping theme was a big hit with the boys!'

Earlier in the week, Holly looked on cloud nine as she celebrated her son Chester's eighth birthday.

The TV presenter took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a rare snap of herself alongside her son as they shared an early morning hug.

Holly, who is also mother to Harry, 13, and Belle, 11, with her husband Dan Baldwin, keeps her children's faces hidden on social media.

The star wrapped her arms around Chester in the heartwarming snap where she donned a floral dressing gown.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: 'Early morning blurry snuggles with the birthday boy… Happy 8th Birthday Chester…we love you so very much

Holly appears to be moving on from her recent 'queuegate' controversy, which saw her and This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen lying in state.



