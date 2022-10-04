Kunal Khemu pens down a lovely note for Soha Ali Khan's birthday

Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan got married in 2015

Actor Kunal Khemu pens a the sweetest love note for wife Soha Ali Khan as she celebrates her 41st birthday today (October 4).

Khemu, taking it to his Instagram handle, shared a series of Khan’s pictures and wrote: “To my forever muse, funny sleeper, someone I drive nuts, someone I am nuts about. My partner in everything I love to do even when it might not be something that she loves… ok I got carried away. Only in things that she loves.”

“After all, she is a princess. My princess and we can be royals or dress up like them at least. Happy birthday my love and forever sunshine.”

Soha’s sister Saba Pataudi also shared a pictures on her Instagram story and wrote: “I have held you in my arms… My first munchkin. Loved, protected, and stood by you.”



“You’ve been a brat, a beautiful sister, and my first baby girl. Years later, you have your own. Masha’Allah I am so proud. Hush Hush… you can thank me later. Lol. Love you. Happy Birthday.”

The best wish that Khan received today was from her daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu. She made her mother a card that had a sweet love note on it.

As per NDTV, Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan got married back in 2015.