Ayan Mukerjee reveals future plans for Astraverse

Ayan Mukerjee reveals future plans for Astraverse

Ayan Mukerjee revealed future plans for the Astraverse cinematic universe in a recent interview. The director revealed that the Astraverse might include a potential web series, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ayan revealed that he has phase-wise plans for his cinematic universe like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in the future, he might include streaming content in it as well.

Ayan talked about his vision for Astraverse, " I had a programme for Phase One of the Astraverse. It involved some of the content for streaming."

He further added, "Since we all consume content on streaming, I do want to divide some stuff for that platform. But there is some stuff which is better geared for the big screen."

For the Astraverse, the Brahmastra trilogy is currently in the making and its first part, Shiva, was released in theatres on September 9 and received a great response from the audience.

The film is still running in theatres and has already minted INR 260 crore and INR 400 crore from the domestic and global box office, respectively.

