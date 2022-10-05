 
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ready for more 'royal casualties' after Queen death: Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are hitting back at the royals with a powerful portrait of their own, says author.

Biographer Tom Bower tells Page Six the new Sussex photo from their Manchester trip gives off a strong message to King Charles and brother Prince William.

“It was all about, we’re back now on course to build Brand Meghan and the book, the Netflix series, the podcast,” he told us. “Everything is money. And to their advantage, they were in the public eye for seven days during the funeral or more, every day they were filmed.”

"The photo is a f–k you to the royal family," he notes.

Bower recalled the time when Harry and Meghan were thrown at the deep end during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

“They were shuffled off to a window upstairs and hardly seen,” he said contrasting it to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, where “they were center stage.”

“You know, she has really got one interest,” Bower added, “and that’s Meghan and the casualties are the royal family and as far as she’s concerned, that’s terrific.”

