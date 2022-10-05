Piers Morgan speaks out about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new photos

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has strongly reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new photos, the royal couple shared days after King Charles, Prince William, Camilla and Kate Middleton’s official portrait.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex friend, celebrity photographer Misan Harriman, shared the royal couple’s adorable photos on his Twitter handle.

In both the pictures, Meghan and Harry are shown attending the One Young World summit for youth leaders in Manchester last month.

In his column for the New York Post, the outspoken journalist talked about Meghan and Harry’s photos, saying, “The one that made me laugh louder (I find the absurd antics of these two deluded clowns increasingly hilarious) was a black-and-white image of them taken from the side, in which Harry looks as miserable and zombified as usual since he sought freedom and happiness by ditching his country and family.”

About the Duchess, Piers Morgan said: “Meghan looks like the cat that’s got the cream as she gazes beatifically at her people, who’d paid thousands to hear the whiny multimillionaire actress preach about equality and positivity.”