 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan speaks out about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new photos

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Piers Morgan speaks out about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new photos

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has strongly reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new photos, the royal couple shared days after King Charles, Prince William, Camilla and Kate Middleton’s official portrait.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex friend, celebrity photographer Misan Harriman, shared the royal couple’s adorable photos on his Twitter handle.

In both the pictures, Meghan and Harry are shown attending the One Young World summit for youth leaders in Manchester last month.

In his column for the New York Post, the outspoken journalist talked about Meghan and Harry’s photos, saying, “The one that made me laugh louder (I find the absurd antics of these two deluded clowns increasingly hilarious) was a black-and-white image of them taken from the side, in which Harry looks as miserable and zombified as usual since he sought freedom and happiness by ditching his country and family.”

About the Duchess, Piers Morgan said: “Meghan looks like the cat that’s got the cream as she gazes beatifically at her people, who’d paid thousands to hear the whiny multimillionaire actress preach about equality and positivity.”

More From Entertainment:

Coldplay suspends tour due to Chris Martin’s ‘serious lung infection’

Coldplay suspends tour due to Chris Martin’s ‘serious lung infection’
‘DWTS’: Charli D'Amelio was ‘nervous’ of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

‘DWTS’: Charli D'Amelio was ‘nervous’ of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Country music luminary Loretta Lynn dies at 90

Country music luminary Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Johnny Depp under fire for using the N-word with romantic partners?

Johnny Depp under fire for using the N-word with romantic partners?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to new royal ‘Fab Four’ portrait

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to new royal ‘Fab Four’ portrait
King Charles health risk as 'sausage finger' to get puffier with pressure

King Charles health risk as 'sausage finger' to get puffier with pressure
Meghan Markle ready for more 'royal casualties' after Queen death: Expert

Meghan Markle ready for more 'royal casualties' after Queen death: Expert
King Charles, Camilla get exciting news: ‘They´ll be delighted’

King Charles, Camilla get exciting news: ‘They´ll be delighted’
Pete Davidson 'erases final traces of Kim Kardashian' with tattoo removal?

Pete Davidson 'erases final traces of Kim Kardashian' with tattoo removal?
Kourtney Kardashian does not live with husband Travis Barker for THIS reason

Kourtney Kardashian does not live with husband Travis Barker for THIS reason
Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt 'sweared' at and 'choked' their children midair

Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt 'sweared' at and 'choked' their children midair
Meghan Markle avoids hurling insults at royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle avoids hurling insults at royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

Latest

view all