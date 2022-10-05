 
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie kids traumatized after his alleged physical abuse on flight

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids were left traumatized after the Bullet Train actor allegedly abused them during the infamous flight on private jet.

The former couple’s children have never been to Chateau Miraval following the incident due to its connection with the “traumatic events.”

As per court documents obtained by Page Six, the legal team of Maleficent star said in court, “The events of that day were traumatic to Jolie and the children.”

“To this day, they have all been unable to return to Chateau Miraval due to its association with these traumatic events, including the children who are now legal adults,” the statement added.

The former lovebirds are parents to six children; Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Knox, 14.

For the unversed, Jolie claimed that her ex-husband “choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.”

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the documents added of the 2016 jet fight of the exes.


