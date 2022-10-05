 
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
Web Desk

Rihanna reveals she’s getting pre-show jitters ahead of Super Bowl

Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

File Footage 

Rihanna is set to make her much-awaited stage comeback as the superstar will be headlining Super Bowl halftime show in February.

The Diamonds hit-maker finally broke her silence ahead of her hotly-anticipated performance, saying, she is “nervous” to perform.

“I’m nervous…but I’m excited,” the singer told TMZ as she stepped out for shopping.

Rihanna was then asked who will be the special guest joining her on-stage during the show, to which she teased that her partner ASAP Rocky "maybe" called upon.

Earlier, a source close to the singer told Hollywood Life that the rapper has been "so supportive" of Rihanna "in helping her to make the decision to do this.” 

“He has been her biggest fan through this whole process and he will continue to be,” the insider added.

Apple Music enthralled the singer’s fan as they announced on Twitter, "IT'S ON. @rihanna will take the stage for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on 2.12.23." 

