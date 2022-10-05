Reese Witherspoon talks possible sequel to ‘Sweet Home Alabama’

Reese Witherspoon revealed on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that she is game to bring a sequel to the hit romantic comedy, Sweet Home Alabama.

Starring Witherspoon as Melanie Carmichael (née Smooter), the movie featured Patrick Dempsey, Candice Bergen, Mary Kay Place, Fred Ward, Jean Smart, Melanie Lynskey, Ethan Embry and Dakota Fanning as a young Melanie.

The actress, 46, was asked by host Hoda Kotb if there was a possibility of a reboot for the movie and if she would be open to reprising her role of Melanie, Witherspoon’s response excited everyone in the room.

“I hope so. I think that would be a great idea,” Witherspoon, 46, said.

“Would you be in it? We're just trying to manifesting some things,” Jenna Bush Hager asked.

“Maybe. I don’t know. That sounds fun. Do you guys want me to do that?” Witherspoon said, quipping in addition after Kotb, 58, insisted they do and the audience cheered in affirmation, “Okay, I’ll make some calls.”

Sweet Home Alabama was released in September 2002 and took its title from the Lynyrd Skynyrd song of the same name. The film follows the story of Witherspoon's character Melanie Smooter, a big-shot designer living in New York who must go back home to convince her ex to sign the divorce papers so she can get married again, described People.

Previously, Witherspoon also said in a 2019 Facebook Live Q&A session that she “would happily make Sweet Home Alabama 2.”

Moreover, Josh Lucas, who starred as Melanie’s husband Jake in the film, has claimed multiple times that he would be on board for a sequel. “I would do it in a second," Lucas, 51, said about a potential second film on The Talk in 2018. "I think it would be so fascinating and obviously I don't know where it would go, but I think it would be so fascinating to see where these two characters and the children and where everyone ended up.”

Witherspoon celebrated the 20th anniversary of the release of the hit romantic comedy in September, 2022.