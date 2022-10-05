 
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
Alia Bhatt's baby shower: Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karishma spotted at the event

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022
On October 5th, Ali Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a baby shower ceremony at their Vaastu home in Mumbai. 

The reports revealed that Alia’s family members including her father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Shaheen attended the event.

Moreover, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were also seen entering the building.

See pictures:

Alia Bhatts baby shower: Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karishma spotted at the event

Bhatt and Kapoor are all set to welcome their first child very soon. Therefore, the duo hosted a baby shower on October 5th, which was attended by their family members and close friends.

Ali and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14th, 2022. The couple announced the news of the baby in June.

On the work front, the couple just released their much-awaited film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film gained massive success at the box office.

As per IndiaToday, Ali Bhatt is soon going to make her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. She also have Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.   

