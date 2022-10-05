 
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle wont let ‘money windfall die down’: ‘No one can get in her way’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Meghan Markle has reportedly been working around the clock to maximize her income following the HRH title snub by King Charles.

Royal reporter and author Martin Robinson issued this observation in his new piece for the Daily Mail.

He started off by saying, “Royal experts have said that the timing of the release is significant - and could be a hint that a PR blitz is coming ahead of the release of Harry's memoirs and their Netflix show.”

While quoting investigative journalist Tom Bower, Mr Robinson claimed, “Now back in California, the Sussexes have clearly decided to go for broke.”

“These photos are the beginning of their renewed campaign to launch Harry’s book, the Netflix series and other lucrative appearances to re-establish their brand.”

“In the end, Meghan’s sight is fixed on maximising her income and nothing will get in her way. Without any sympathy for Charles and the Royal family, they are now set on promoting themselves and earn their living.”

“I expect more critical interviews and Podcasts showing an uncompromising attitude towards the Royal Family.”

