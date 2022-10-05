 
entertainment
Victoria Beckham using Nicola Peltz rumoured feud as 'free publicity' for her brand

Victoria Beckham is reportedly happy about the speculations of her rumoured feud with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz ever since her Paris Fashion Week Show.

The Posh Spice is said to be using the rumours surrounding the alleged fall-out with the Transformers actor in her favour as “free publicity” for her clothing line.

"The way Vic is trying to see it, is that it's all free publicity for her brand,” an insider told Heat Magazine. "That's definitely helped her stay zen and not lose it, she's approaching it with a straight head.”

The source added, "She knows all the speculation helped make her Paris show one of the biggest events of Fashion Week, so she's saying 'Merci, Nicola!'"

The outlet further shared the fashion designer has encouraged her team to "make the most" of the attention as Nicola is "no match" for Victoria when she's throwing herself into business.

