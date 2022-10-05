 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘secret engagement long before’ Palace announcement

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘secret engagement long before’ Palace announcement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘secret engagement long before’ Palace announcement

A new revelation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement has just shook social media with many wondering if the couple was indeed engaged ‘months’ prior.

Royal author Valentine Low issued this allegation while addressing the possibility that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hid their engagement from Britain for months.

The author was quoted telling Express UK, “The interview was, in effect, Meghan’s big launch.”

“The couple were not officially engaged - though everyone in Kensington Palace knew they had been privately engaged since the late summer - but this was Meghan putting herself out there in a confident, pro-active way.”

This spark rumors that Meghan Markle might have said yes to Prince Harry before her Vanity Fair article came out.

This revelation is in stark contrast to an earlier announcement by Buckingham Palace who claimed previously, “His Royal Highness and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family.”

“Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle's parents.”

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s ‘done with IVF’ after being ‘pushed’ to do it

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s ‘done with IVF’ after being ‘pushed’ to do it
Kendall Jenner subtly slams Kanye West controversial fashion stance

Kendall Jenner subtly slams Kanye West controversial fashion stance
Queen Margrethe decision to strip grandchildren titles sparks unprecedented royal drama

Queen Margrethe decision to strip grandchildren titles sparks unprecedented royal drama
Brad Pitt appears cool after Angelina Jolie explosive court allegations

Brad Pitt appears cool after Angelina Jolie explosive court allegations

Victoria Beckham using Nicola Peltz rumoured feud as 'free publicity' for her brand

Victoria Beckham using Nicola Peltz rumoured feud as 'free publicity' for her brand
Meghan Markle, Harry flaunt their strong bond in new photos

Meghan Markle, Harry flaunt their strong bond in new photos
Meghan Markle wont let ‘money windfall die down’: ‘No one can get in her way’

Meghan Markle wont let ‘money windfall die down’: ‘No one can get in her way’
BLACKPINK's Jennie makes a show stopping appearance at 'Paris Fashion Week'

BLACKPINK's Jennie makes a show stopping appearance at 'Paris Fashion Week'
Angelina Jolie accused of reimagining details of 2016 Brad Pitt fight

Angelina Jolie accused of reimagining details of 2016 Brad Pitt fight

Latest

view all