Britons vote for Idris Elba to be the next James Bond

Will Idris Elba respect the decision of Britain on James Bond?

The Britons voted for Idris Elba to don the tuxedo and become the first Black actor to become James Bond.

According to a Showcase Cinema survey, over one in ten Brits (13%) chose Idris Elba to take the keys to Aston Martin DB5. Despite his lack of interest in the character, "It is not a goal for my career. I don't think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals."



While the Ghost Rider star competition was slightly behind him in the polls, British actor Tom Hardy came a narrow second (11%). Marvel's Loki Tom Hiddleston (4%) went on the third spot.

On the contrary, the calls for a female Bond also saw a spike as 12% of participants opted for a female to lead the coveted MI6 agent role, notwithstanding the previous Bond's opposition to the idea.

The study happens to be released on James Bond day on October 5.