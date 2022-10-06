 
'Not a chance': Academy voters quash Will Smith's hopes for Oscars

Actor Will Smith's upcoming film Emancipation has led Oscar voters into a dilemma, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Backed by Apple, the film will be released in 2022 rather than 2023.

Moreover, the I Am Legend actor film is now eyeing the Oscar race. However, the Academy winner is banned for ten years from going to the ceremony after his infamous slap at Chris Rock.

THR surveyed the Oscar voters to find out the future of Will Smith at the Oscars.

The responses were mixed, from support for the actor to outright rejecting him.

One member of the acting brand voiced his support for the actor, "I have no reaction to the Apple film getting released — frankly, I'm getting tired of the slave theme for now. But yes, I would consider voting for him if he is great in something."

While another member of the directors' branch shunned Smith but pulled his weight behind the film, "No chance I would vote for him. However, I support the release of Emancipation. We need some good films out there, which I am assuming and hope this is. This is likely coming from Smith — the decision to release it now, I mean — and it shows the same hubris and arrogance that had him go dancing after the Oscars."

However, one executive branch member was not happy with the idea of Smith getting back to the Oscars, adding, "Would I vote for Will Smith? Not a chance."

