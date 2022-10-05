 
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
Saif Ali Khan says he doesn't charge too much for films

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Saif Ali Khan says he doesn't charge too much for films

Saif Ali Khan addressed his pay for films, in a recent interview. According to IndiaToday, Saif described himself as 'recession proof' since he believes that the current recession has no impact on him.

Saif shared about his charges for a film when asked about the ongoing debate about whether actors need to reduce their fees post-pandemic. Saif said that he is not affected by the pandemic or recession as he doesn't charge too much for films anyways and called himself 'recession proof' for that reason.

Saif told IndiaToday, "I don’t know if the films have changed, or it is my choice that has. When it comes to fees, my manager says that we’re recession proof because we don’t really charge too much anyway."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan's recently released film was Vikram Vedha in which he is seen playing the role of a cop.

Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles along with Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Sharib Hashmi also playing vital roles.

