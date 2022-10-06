 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry accused of carrying out loyalty tests on staff after he started dating Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Prince Harry accused of carrying out loyalty tests on staff after he started dating Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has been accused of carrying out loyalty tests on his staff after he started dating Meghan Markle , claimed a new book.

In his book titled "Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" wrote “This was brewing for a long time - before Meghan. Harry had this obsession with the media. He was so very unhappy.”

The author said, “He would use this phrase the whole time, ‘the palace syndrome’, when you won’t fight the battles he wants, because you have been institutionalised. Giving in to the media was a key symptom of whether you had developed it.

The book read, “It was a constant test of loyalty: ‘Are you going to protect me? Or have you just become one of them, who won’t fight for me?’ It was exhausting.”

The author said, “Harry’s obsession with the media; his sense of frustration that he wasn’t achieving everything that he could; his mistrust of the courtiers in the other households; the constant loyalty tests of his own staff: all of this was there before Meghan arrived on the scene.

“But after she turned up, it would get significantly worse.It was a very difficult experience for many of them. Some people told me they were completely destroyed, they felt sick, they were shook.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III 'won't allow Prince Andrew to return to frontline duties'

King Charles III 'won't allow Prince Andrew to return to frontline duties'
Prince Andrew may soon be stripped of his final link to the Crown: report

Prince Andrew may soon be stripped of his final link to the Crown: report

Kate Middleton spellbinds fans during her first solo engagement as Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton spellbinds fans during her first solo engagement as Princess of Wales
American journalist wants people to know Meghan Markle beyond 'insidious headlines'

American journalist wants people to know Meghan Markle beyond 'insidious headlines'

Meghan and Harry's friend takes sides in Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie feud

Meghan and Harry's friend takes sides in Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie feud

Royal rift after Danish queen strips grandkids' titles

Royal rift after Danish queen strips grandkids' titles
'Jaw dropping' real-life drama inspired post-World War One movie 'Amsterdam'

'Jaw dropping' real-life drama inspired post-World War One movie 'Amsterdam'
Shakira ex Gerard Pique seemingly takes jibe at her over their 10-year age gap

Shakira ex Gerard Pique seemingly takes jibe at her over their 10-year age gap
Brad Pitt quit alcohol amid allegations of assault on Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt quit alcohol amid allegations of assault on Angelina Jolie?
No prison for Alec Baldwin, as slain 'Rust' cinematographer family struck a deal: Report

No prison for Alec Baldwin, as slain 'Rust' cinematographer family struck a deal: Report

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s ‘done with IVF’ after being ‘pushed’ to do it

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s ‘done with IVF’ after being ‘pushed’ to do it

Latest

view all