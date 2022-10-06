 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Winter of discontent looms as Musadik Malik warns of incoming gas crisis

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

State Minister for petroleum Musaddiq Malik. —PID
State Minister for petroleum Musaddiq Malik. —PID

  • Government will import an additional 20 thousand ton of LPG, says Malik.
  • We are devising comprehensive plan for gas distribution in winters, he says. 
  • Musaddiq Malik says Pakistan will become self-sufficient in energy sector in coming three to four years.

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik Wednesday warned of a severe gas crisis in coming winters, saying that the government “will try to provide gas during breakfast and meal times”.

“To meet the gas demand for domestic consumers of sui northern, 95mmcfd is required, however, only 68mmcfd will be available in winters. While we have the same situation for sui southern consumers,” said the state minister in a press conference.

Considering such a situation, Malik said that the government will try to provide gas to consumers during meal times only.

The state minister further said that government will import an additional 20,000 ton of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

“We are devising a comprehensive plan for gas distribution in winters and it will be announced shortly,” he added.

Malik claimed that Pakistan will become self-sufficient in the energy sector in the coming three to four years.

“Government will try to provide more relief to the masses in winter compared to last year as we are working on the reduction of electricity and gas prices,” he concluded.

More From Pakistan:

In Washington meeting, Ishaq Dar to ask IMF to revise macroeconomic framework

In Washington meeting, Ishaq Dar to ask IMF to revise macroeconomic framework
Gen Bajwa discusses China, Afghanistan, India with US officials

Gen Bajwa discusses China, Afghanistan, India with US officials
Punjab govt will not become part of Imran Khan’s long march: Hashim Dogar

Punjab govt will not become part of Imran Khan’s long march: Hashim Dogar
All eyes on President Arif Alvi's address to joint session of parliament

All eyes on President Arif Alvi's address to joint session of parliament
Ruling coalition warns 'traitor' Imran Khan against attacking Islamabad

Ruling coalition warns 'traitor' Imran Khan against attacking Islamabad
Imran Khan says doesn’t care who’s next COAS

Imran Khan says doesn’t care who’s next COAS
Imran Khan directs party to gather thousands in lead up to 'Azadi March'

Imran Khan directs party to gather thousands in lead up to 'Azadi March'
Sarah’s murderer should be made an example, says brother

Sarah’s murderer should be made an example, says brother
Travel diary: Man who travelled from France to Pakistan by car

Travel diary: Man who travelled from France to Pakistan by car
Defence minister says army chief's appointment from among five names

Defence minister says army chief's appointment from among five names
Pakistani cuisine contributes towards Beijing's diverse food culture

Pakistani cuisine contributes towards Beijing's diverse food culture
Eid Milad un Nabi: Sindh announces 12th Rabi ul Awal as public holiday

Eid Milad un Nabi: Sindh announces 12th Rabi ul Awal as public holiday

Latest

view all