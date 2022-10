Winter of discontent looms as Musadik Malik warns of incoming gas crisis

State Minister for petroleum Musaddiq Malik. —PID

Government will import an additional 20 thousand ton of LPG, says Malik.

We are devising comprehensive plan for gas distribution in winters, he says.

Musaddiq Malik says Pakistan will become self-sufficient in energy sector in coming three to four years.

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik Wednesday warned of a severe gas crisis in coming winters, saying that the government “will try to provide gas during breakfast and meal times”.



“To meet the gas demand for domestic consumers of sui northern, 95mmcfd is required, however, only 68mmcfd will be available in winters. While we have the same situation for sui southern consumers,” said the state minister in a press conference.

Considering such a situation, Malik said that the government will try to provide gas to consumers during meal times only.

The state minister further said that government will import an additional 20,000 ton of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

“We are devising a comprehensive plan for gas distribution in winters and it will be announced shortly,” he added.

Malik claimed that Pakistan will become self-sufficient in the energy sector in the coming three to four years.

“Government will try to provide more relief to the masses in winter compared to last year as we are working on the reduction of electricity and gas prices,” he concluded.