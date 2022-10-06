Kanye West asks Justin Bieber if he is 'cancelled again' after clash with Hailey

Kanye West is mocking Hailey Bieber for her opinions in a swipe to her husband Justin Bieber.

The 45-year-old rapper turned to his Instagram on Wednesday to ask the Peaches hitmaker if he is 'cancelled' after wife Hailey called him out.

“Wait Am I canceled again???,” he asked. “Justin [Bieber] please let me know.”



Hailey voiced her support for Karefa-Johnson after bullying attacks from West.

“My respect for you runs deep my friend!,” the model wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding that “to know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.”

“One thing about me: I will always speak my mind, and always try to honor my truth. My thoughts are my own, and I stand by them. Thank you all for supporting me in that,” Karefa-Johnson said in response.

