King Charles III coronation ceremony to be held on THIS date in June: Read

King Charles III will be crowned the monarch of UK in June 2023.

The 74-year-old's coronation ceremony will be held at the Westminster Abbey in UK on June 3, as per Bloomberg.



While Palace sources have confirmed the date, no official announcement has yet been made. Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned alongside her husband.

However, the coronation ceremony will be much smaller and less lavish than his mother.

Although Charles ascended the throne two days after Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral.