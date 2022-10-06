 
Thursday Oct 06 2022
Web Desk

Camilla never wanted to play 'step-grandmother' to Prince William kids

Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla did not place herself in the royal family as Prince William and Prince Harry's mother.

The former Duchess of Cornwall, who married King Charles III in 2005, always served as his wife and never tried to replace Princess Diana.

Biographer Angela Levin writes in her book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort: "William has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children".

She continued: "William and Harry were 23 and 20 respectively when Camilla officially became their step-mother in 2005

"She was more of a friendly grown-up they saw occasionally at royal gatherings. She tried to be encouraging rather than influential."

"Nor has she tried to take over any responsibility as a step-grandmother to the Cambridges' children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, especially as Catherine's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are so close," she added.

