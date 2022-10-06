PM Shehbaz to address important presser today at PM House

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP

Sources say PM Shehbaz will give policy statement on cypher issue, PTI's long march

To take nation into confidence over major decisions made by PDM.

Presser scheduled for 4pm at PM House.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold an important press conference today (Thursday) and will likely take the nation into confidence over the political and economic situation in the country, Geo News reported citing sources.



Sources said the press conference is scheduled for 4pm at PM House. The premier will also inform the nation of the major decisions made by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

It may be noted that PM Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the ruling coalition at the PM House on Wednesday, where the country’s political and economic scenario, including the situation on the interior and external fronts, were discussed.

The leaders also discussed ways to stop the PTI’s long march, while terming Imran Khan a "traitor, conspirator and rioter" for "instigating state institutions to act against the Constitution.

In today's presser, the PM will also give a policy statement on the cypher issue and PTI's call for a long march, the sources added.

Earlier this week, the federal cabinet gave approval for an investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the issue of the cypher and audio leaks.

The FIA team is to investigate former prime minister Imran Khan and his aides over an alleged audio leak with regard to a diplomatic cypher.