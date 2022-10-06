 
Kourtney Kardashian talks body positivity after difficult IVF journey

Kourtney Kardashian got candid about how she feels about her body during a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians on Thursday, October 6, per Us Weekly.

“I am so into my thicker body,” said Kourtney. “I looked up photos of my body when I was so skinny — it is cringey.” The reality star noted that going through IVF changed her body. “My weight — I used to go so much by weight — I used to be 95 pounds. Then 105 became my new normal weight. I am 115.”

Kourtney had revealed earlier that she was going through fertility struggles while planning to have a baby with husband Travis Barker, with whom she tied the knot in May of 2022. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to Wall Street Journal. Magazine on Monday, September 12.

Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, the Blink-182 band member, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney also admitted she felt “pushed into” doing IVF. “I got to a place where I just felt, like, exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel — truly — like if it’s meant to be, It’ll happen,” she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday, October 4. “[We have] prayers and hope that God blesses us with the baby.”

