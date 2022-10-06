Duchess of York writes novel to deal with stress of Prince Andrew’s lawsuit

FileFootage

Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson recently revealed that she wrote a historical romance novel to deal with the stress she got from her ex-husband Prince Andrew’s infamous lawsuit.



The 62-year-old admitted that she tried to “escape through her imagination” while writing her upcoming Victorian-era book, A Most Intriguing Lady.

The royal referenced the Duke of York’s sexual assault allegations from Virginia Guiffre.

During her interview at the Henley Literary festival on Wednesday, the Duchess said: “I escape in life into everything through my imagination and through my will to be joyous,” reported The Times.

Sarah also clarified that she didn’t resent press coverage of the scandal noting that the “media are vitally important.”

“'I think the media are vitally important for many different reasons” she explained.

“Sometimes they get it right, sometimes they get it wrong. And I think we just keep going and never explain too much or say too much,” she added.

Talking about herself pursuing a career as a writer, Sarah said: “Now at last people can say, 'Oh, she's the author,' rather than, 'She's . . . err, I don't know'.”