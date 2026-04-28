Megan Thee Stallion leaves Broadway role weeks ahead of schedule

It’s curtains a little sooner than expected for Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper-turned-stage star just told fans she’ll be bowing out of Moulin Rouge! The Musical ahead of schedule – and yes, the internet noticed.

“Hotties, my last performance as Zidler in @moulinrougebway will be May 1,” she wrote on Instagram April 27. “It's been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family…”

Originally slated to stay through May 17, Megan’s run as the larger-than-life Harold Zidler – a role she made history with as first female-identifying performer to take it on – will now wrap early at New York’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

And while fans were just getting used to seeing Hot Girl Coach in a top hat, her Broadway stint has not exactly been smooth sailing, she missed shows after a March 31 hospitalisation, later admitting;

“I've been pushing myself past my limits lately… my body finally said enough.”

She bounced back quickly (because of course she did), promising to return “stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100%.”

Behind the scenes, the love has been real. Original Zidler actor Danny Burstein said the cast is “crazy about her” and audiences have been “going nuts.”

Offstage? Also a plot twist. Megan recently confirmed her split from Klay Thompson, making it clear: “trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable.”

Shot run or not, Megan’s Broadway era delivered drama, headlines, and a reminder: even superstars need a breather.