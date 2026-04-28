‘The Voice' star Dylan Carter died at 24: Cause of death revealed

Dylan Carter, the singer who captivated all four judges with his audition on The Voice season 24, has died at the age of 24 following a car crash in Colleton County, South Carolina.

The Colleton County coroner has ruled his death accidental, caused by blunt force injuries sustained in the collision.

According to TMZ, Carter was driving a 2026 Tesla sedan alone just after 11pm when the vehicle veered off the road, struck a pole and a fence, and rolled.

He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Carter made a lasting impression on The Voice in 2023 when, at just 20 years old, he auditioned with a rendition of Whitney Houston's I Look to You, a performance he dedicated to his late mother.

It prompted all four coaches to turn their chairs: Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Niall Horan.

Carter chose McEntire as his coach but was eliminated during the Battle Rounds.

His family confirmed the news of his passing on Sunday in a Facebook statement, describing their grief and celebrating the mark he had left on his community.

"As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events. His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt," the statement read.

The family concluded simply: "He was much more to our family than an entertainer, he was our friend and we are deeply saddened."