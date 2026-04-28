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Kylie Jenner reveals hands-on approach towards business career

Kylie Jenner sheds light on multitasking as a businesswoman, socialite, actress, and mom

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 28, 2026

Kylie Jenner reveals hands-on approach towards business career
Kylie Jenner reveals hands-on approach towards business career

Kylie Jenner is a full-time mom, alongside being a model, actress, songstress, and a businesswoman, and she somehow manages it all herself.

The 28-year-old socialite spoke about her mindset for her businesses in a new interview, sharing that she makes sure to be very present with her team.

The Kardashians star runs her cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics, as well as her clothing line Khy, and she is “super involved” in managing them on a daily basis, as she told Vogue Business.

"I'm there every Wednesday, and then I never stop blowing their phones up, even on the weekend, they're probably over me now. I'll start with an inspiration board, then it moves from inspiration to sketches. Then, I like to see a million samples,” Jenner shared.

Although the brand was initially a collaboration between her and Jens and Emma Grede but it came fully under her control a year after its launch in 2023.

Khy is now known for its outstanding pieces, and has generated millions of revenue for the mogul.

Speaking about the key components to run the business, Jenner said, "Team-building, listening to your customer, attention to detail. It's really similar actually.”

The actress also teased that she has been thinking of building stores for both her brands in the near future. 

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